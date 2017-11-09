A MAN has been charged with deliberately targeting police officers with a 'poison' at a North Oxford flat yesterday with intent to cause them grevious bodily harm.

Hamad Nejad, aged 34, of Elizabeth Jennings Way, Oxford, has also been charged with witness intimidation.

Eight people were taken to hospital, including Nejad, and two of the seven officers were kept in overnight at the John Radcliffe Hospital.

The 60 residents who were ordered out of their homes during the dramatic scenes of early yesterday morning have now been allowed to return.

The block on in Elizabeth Jennings Way was evacuated and residents were taken to St Hugh's College nearby as emergency services arrived at the scene following the initial arrival of police a5 5.16am.

The police cordon (circled) was set up at the entrance to the street

Police had turned up at the flats shortly after 5am to make a 'routine arrest' but were quickly made aware of a chemical substance by its occupant.

It is understood the injured officers were initially made to wait at the scene in case their exposure contaminated the A&E department and caused a wider crisis.

The force said it was not treating the incident as 'terrorism-related' but could not give further details of the substance as an investigation was ongoing.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of harassment without injury but attention quickly turned to the substance, which caused officers 'minor irritation'.

As yet, he has not been charged.

The road was closed for most of the day as the police were joined by ambulance and fire crews to make the area safe.

County councillor for the area, John Howson, was called to the scene as is common practice with major incidents.

He said residents were anxious but praised the emergency services for the handling of the incident.

He said: "There's always the risk that it could have been another Gibbs Crescent and clearly that would have been the anxiety among the residents evacuated.

"The difficulty was the unknown nature of the substance but the emergency services acted extremely professionally to make sure everyone was safe.

"St Hugh's College also did a great job of looking after people and keeping them until they could return home."

A resident living near the flat, who asked not to be named, said: "I came out of my house and saw so many police cars and fire engines.

"They told us there was nothing to worry about and we were safe but it was certainly a shock."

Pic. Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Throughout the morning drivers were not allowed to leave the police cordon, which remained in place until mid-afternoon.

Another Elizabeth Jennings Way resident said: "It looked pretty serious when I left for work.

"There were people masked up and what looked like tents being erected in the car park at the back of flats.

"I hope everyone was safe."

The Bright Horizons nursery opposite the flats was closed 'on police instruction' and around 90 parents were contacted first thing and told to stay away.

Communications manager for the nursery, Robert Booth, said: "We made alternative arrangements for nursery children at our sister nurseries nearby and are keeping families updated.

"Meanwhile we will continue to liaise with the police and follow their advice.

He added: "The safety and wellbeing of our nursery children and of our staff remains our highest priority."