AN AWARD-winning abstract sculptor from Abingdon stars with five other contemporary artists in a show drawing inspiration from the Oxfordshire landscape.

Opening on Saturday at the Heseltine Gallery at Chenderit School, in Middleton Cheney, New Perspectives will feature abstract and figurative work in mixed media.

Beatrice Hoffman, who also offers sculpture lessons in her Garford studio, is joining painters Caroline Chappell, James Kerr, Arabella Kiszely and Marina Meredith-Owen and ceramicist Robin Walden for the show.

The artists have drawn inspiration from both local landscapes and global techniques.

Ms Hoffman, who is a former artist in residence at the school said: "My sculptures are abstract forms, heads and figures made in clay, stone, wood or polystyrene and cast in bronze.

"Their shapes play with sharp angles and negative contours juxtaposed with rounded fullness and smooth curves."

Joint organiser Ms Chappell, of Chipping Norton, was last year's Artweeks Mary Moser Award winner and carried off first prize at the Broadway Art competition in 2016.

She said: “This show coincides with the Christmas opening days of Oxfordshire Artweeks, so we hope to attract wide interest as part of the nation's largest open studio event.

"It's the second exhibition in our 2017-18 programme, the first one curated by the gallery's Friends, and our first chance to feature top talent from Oxfordshire.”