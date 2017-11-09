A MAN who tried three times to cheat his driving theory test by having another man sit it for him before trying himself using a Bluetooth device has been jailed.

Dilaver Pashnjari, who is originally from Albania and now lives at Neithrop Avenue, Banbury, had already tried and failed to pass the test himself.

The 46-year old, Oxford Crown Court heard at his sentencing today, had poor English language skills which meant he was unable to answer the questions correctly.

Desperate to get a driving licence, the court heard, another man - known as Mr Singh, was tasked with sitting a test booked for Pashnjari in Uxbridge on December 22 2015.

He was stopped by an invigilator on account of the Indian national's photographic identification not matching the Albania-born Pashnjari's.

Undeterred, Mr Singh was again asked to try and sit the test at Cheltenham on October 26 2016 before again being turned away. Mr Singh was later jailed at another court having carried out similar offences.

Pashnjari, meanwhile, made another attempt at taking the test at Sidcup on May 26 but smuggled in a Bluetooth device, which was spotted by staff before he was ejected.

He was finally arrested by police when he turned up to the Oxford test centre to sit the theory test again some months later.

He admitted to three counts of fraud by false representation in September.

In mitigation, Jonathan Storey, said that his client was both 'ashamed and remorseful' of what he had done and added that his poor English skills had made the test overly taxing for him.

Judge Zoe Smith said that he had been 'naive' in understanding just how serious the offence was and jailed him for four months.