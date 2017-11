A POPULAR music venue that was threatened with closure will celebrate coming of age with a birthday bash this evening.

The Cellar, which turns 18 today, will mark the occasion with a series of DJ sets running from 11pm to 3am.

Earlier this year the basement nightclub, off Cornmarket Street, was threatened with closure when St Michael's and All Saints Charities, the building owners, submitted a planning application to change it into a retail space.

Entry to tonight's event is £5.