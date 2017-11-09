A CCTV image of a man has been released by police in connection with a burglary in Bicester.

Between 5pm on September 19 and 8am the next day thieves broke into Just Men barbers on Evans Yard, Sheep Street and stole cash.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Kerry O'Leary from Bicester Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "I am keen to speak to the man in the CCTV images, as he may have information which is vital to our investigation.

"If anyone recognises this man, or has any information relating to this offence, I would ask them to call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101 quoting reference 43170278904."