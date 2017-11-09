OXFORD City Council has won money to ensure it is able to provide services pressurised by recent migration.

The Department for Communities and Local Government (DCLG) has given it £790,000 to tackle problems including rogue landlords and poor housing conditions.

The money will also be used to improve English language support for refugees and asylum seekers and to support rough sleepers who have access to no other services.

Council leader Bob Price said: “We are delighted. At a time when all public services are stretched, it is vital for services and all residents that migrants can use those services effectively."