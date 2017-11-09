MILLIONS of FIFA fans will soon be able to play the video game with the name of an Oxfordshire charity on their team’s shirts.

Electronic Arts, which publishes the game, has chosen to link up with SpecialEffect by designing a virtual football kit in the game featuring its logo.

The company has been a ‘major supporter’ of the charity for a number of years.

FIFA 18 players will be able earn the right for their teams to wear the charity’s kit by completing a specified footballing challenge any time during the next week.

Details of this in-game challenge will be released today and could involve reaching a goalscoring target for the week.

Based in an old stable block at Cornbury Park, Charlbury, SpecialEffect provides specially designed systems for people with physical disabilities to play video games.

Chad Williams, who is helped by the charity, has spinal muscular atrophy and is now able to play FIFA using a customised design that features a mouth-controlled joystick.

Trying out his new equipment he played FIFA as his favourite team Aston Villa and won 4-0.

He said: “I thought my gaming days were over but thanks to SpecialEffect I can now play FIFA in a different but new way.”

FIFA is one of the most popular games for people using the charity and FIFA 18 has now been released, with the video game kit being launched at Wembley Stadium.

Dr Mick Donegan, SpecialEffect founder and CEO of the charity, said: “We’re immensely grateful to Electronic Arts for this wonderful gesture.

“For many years they’ve been major supporters of our work in levelling the playing field for people with physical disabilities, and the increase in global awareness of our work that the kit will bring is very much appreciated.

“When I started the charity ten years ago I never dreamed that we’d be honoured with our own kit in one of the most popular game series ever.”

FIFA 18 is one of the biggest video game releases of 2017 and can be played on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Priced £49.99, the game features Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo on the cover.

SpecialEffect won The Oxford Times Charity and Community Award at this year’s Oxfordshire Business Awards.

A team of dedicated staff help people with disabilities to enjoy their lives more by playing video games.

Staff visit families to find out what games people want to play and what they need to play them.

They then match or modify technology to create a system that is perfect for the individual.

From modified gaming controllers to eye-control systems, every system the charity creates is personalised.

One of the charity’s biggest fundraisers is the Twin Town Challenge, which sees supporters from Witney driving to twin town Le Touquet in France.