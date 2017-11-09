PLANNERS behind Bicester's first McDonald's have said it 'should be approved without delay' after fresh concerns were raised by council officers.

The proposal to build the two-storey drive-thru off the A41 are a step closer after Oxfordshire County Council withdrew its concerns over congestion.

But Cherwell District Council planning officers are now calling for developers to rule out any other suitable sites within the town centre before the application can go to councillors for a final decision.

In a letter to the council, Martin Robeson Planning Practice director, Miles Young, said: "The proposal is in accordance with the development plan and should be approved without delay.

"It creates employment, makes efficient use of land, dovetails with the existing and proposed uses and operations here, serves a key transport corridor and is consistent with the objectives of the ‘Bicester Gateway’ corridor.

"The application is supported by Bicester Town Council and is the subject of an overwhelmingly positive public reaction."

McDonald's submitted its plans for the drive-thru to be built on the site next to Tesco off Lakeview Drive, adjacent to the A41, in May.

Over recent months the fast food giant has been working to adjust its plans to address traffic concerns raised by Oxfordshire County Council, as part of the consultation.

The council feared by building the drive-thru in an already congested area on the A41 it could have an impact on traffic, causing even more delays.

But further assessment by the developers has prompted the county council to retract its concerns and give 'no objection' to plans.

But the latest correspondence between Cherwell District Council officers and McDonald's planners has seen concerns raised over a 'sequential test'.

Cherwell District Council principal planning officer, James Kirkham, said: "I am currently not in a position to confirm whether or not we would support the scheme, as I had hoped you would be in a position to provide a robust sequential assessment of alternative sites."

The district council said it had asked for the test to prove the Tesco site is best-suited for the new drive-thru, and that no other town centre site would be better.

But developers argue the town centre clearly doesn't have the space for the proposed drive-thru.

A McDonald’s spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that we have worked together with Tesco to submit a planning application for a new restaurant at their Lakeview Drive supermarket in Bicester.

"If approved, the restaurant would create 65 full and part-time jobs and bring significant investment to the local community."

The Oxford Mail's sister paper the Bicester Advertiser ran a poll earlier in the year in which 1,251 readers had their say, with almost 1,000 voters agreeing McDonald’s should be allowed in Bicester and about 250 opposed to the idea.

Cherwell District Council has confirmed it is still in talks with the agent and a planning application has not been allocated a committee date yet.