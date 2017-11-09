A CENTURY ago Vladimir Lenin led the Bolsheviks to power in the Russian Revolution.

Now images of the October 1917 uprising are on show at The North Wall gallery in South Parade, north Oxford.

The exhibition, which runs at the Summertown arts centre until November 18, features photos and posters drawn from a largely unseen collection of the Society for the Co-operation of Russian and Soviet Studies.

Lenin: Leader of the Russian Revolution is a joint project between The North Wall, St Edward's School – which owns the arts centre, the Society for the Co-operation of Russian and Soviet Studies, and TopFoto.

Following the revolution, Lenin served as head of government of Soviet Russia from 1917 to 1924 and of the Soviet Union from 1922 to 1924.

Chairman of trustees at the North Wall Mike Stanfield and exhibition coordinator Amy Rowland helped to launch the show following a private view on Wednesday.

Mr Stanfield is also chairman of governors at St Edward's School while Ms Rowland also works as The North Wall's front-of-house manager.