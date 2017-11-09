THREE fire engines were called to Broad Street this morning.

At around 9.30am an Oxford Mail photographer spotted the crews on the Oxford road between the Oxfam charity shop and Magdalen Street's Debenhams.

Martin Walker from Broad Street-based Experience Oxfordshire said he had first seen the vehicles at around 9:10am.

He added: "It didn't look urgent because the firefighters were standing talking and seemed calm but a couple of shops are now closed."

Bravissimo lingerie shop is shut but it is unknown whether this is connected.

Firefighters are believed to have been focused on the upstairs of one of the shops.

The fire service have yet to confirm the reason for their attendance.