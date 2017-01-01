We use cookies to give you the best experience on our website and bring you more relevant advertising.
Elizabeth Jennings Way in Oxford evacuated and 7 police officers in hospital due to 'chemical hazard'
Police cordon off Elizabeth Jennings Way, Summertown
- Reports of 'chemical hazard'
- Seven police officers in hospital after being injured by 'substance'
- 34-year-old man arrested, and also injured
- Nursery inside cordon is shut
- 60 residents ordered out of their homes
