THAMES Valley Police has been rated outstanding for its efficiency and 'making the most of limited resources'.

It is one of only two forces to receive the top rating after HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services looked into all 43 police forced in the country.

Last year its police efficiency review rated Thames Valley Police as 'Good'.

This year's report praised the police for understanding the demand and using its resources.

Inspectors were also impressed by TVP's use of IT and apps in planning for the future and assessing demand.

Chief Constable, Francis Habgood, said his force was making the most of the 'limited resources'.

He said: "It is a tribute to the commitment and efforts of all the officers, staff, Specials and volunteers of Thames Valley Police to have their hard work recognised by HMICFRS through an outstanding grading.

"We are proud to serve the communities of Thames Valley and this grading is a great endorsement that we are making the most of the limited resources that are available to us."

Police and Crime Commissioner for Thames Valley Police, Anthony Stansfeld, said: "It is a great credit to Thames Valley Police to be one of only two police forces to be graded ‘Outstanding’ in the PEEL Efficiency review.

"Like all forces we are coping with reduced budgets and increased demand on policing and only by being efficient can we meet the demands placed upon us."