Oxford has topped a list of growth cities for the second year running.

The city came top of the pile - ahead of Reading - maintaining its narrow lead.

But the both Oxford and Reading extended their lead over the chasing pack.

PWC's annual 'Good Growth for Cities' index measures the performance of UK cities in terms of economic success and wellbeing.

Factors considered include employment, health, income, skills, housing affordability, owner occupation, transport, environment, and new business start-ups.

Despite low scores when it came to transport, house price to earnings and work-life-balance, Oxford was named the top-scoring city.

It scored particularly highly for jobs, health and income.

Oxford City Council leader Bob Price said: "These results are very pleasing.

"They reflect the dynamism of the local economy and the steady creation of new jobs in recent years.

"They are also a tribute to the excellence of our local health services."

Oxfordshire's Local Enterprise Partnership was also named first in a similar table ranking the 38 LEPs in the country.