VETERANS and dignitaries gathered at an Oxford church to pay their respects to a Royal Marine who died abroad.

The body of James Holloway, of 42 Commando, was repatriated yesterday, conveyed by plane to RAF Brize Norton before being taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital.

At the time of his death on October 29 the marine was aboard the RFA Fort Rosalie while she was moored in Dubai.

The Ministry of Defence has said the cause of death is still under investigation, but confirmed it was not as a result of operational activity.

Veterans, representatives of the Royal British Legion and Lord Mayor of Oxford Jean Fooks gathered at St Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Headington to pay their respects.

The Headley Way church has become known as 'The Final Turn'. Each time troops are repatriated and taken to the JR, a guard of honour is formed on the approach to the hospital.

With yesterday's repatriation falling so close to Remembrance Sunday, the gathered crowd were wearing RBL poppies.

Jim Lewendon, 89, president of the Oxford City branch of the RBL, speaking from the church yesterday, said: "We're all here for one reason and that's to pay our respects to this lad."

He added that, regardless of whether a solider dies in combat or in other circumstances, they would all be given the same hero's reception at The Final Turn.

The cortege taking Marine Holloway's body arrived at the hospital at about 5pm. A post mortem examination will take place at the JR.