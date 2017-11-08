DEATH is a subject that can bring with it an uncomfortable air of silence.

But a group of authors and academics want to change all that by starting a conversation on the topic.

A panel discussion with audience participation will be held on the subject on Thursday at St Catherine's College.

The event will be moderated by BBC Newsnight presenter Evan Davis and starts at 5pm.

It comes following the publication of the book: 'Talking about Dying' by Philip Giddings, Martin Down, Elaine Sugden and Gareth Tuckwell.

The four authors will bring advice from their personal, pastoral and medical experience to shed light on the subject, offering practical guidance to those facing the death of a loved one or their own terminal illness.

With a limited number of spaces, those interested in attending the event and drinks reception are asked to register here by visiting bit.ly/2g8RKQj