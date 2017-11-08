A HOMELESS project's second birthday party will not only mark an important milestone but will also celebrate the generosity and kindness of a community.

Several years ago Headington resident Shabnam Sabir began giving out dishes to the city's homeless during Ramadan, the annual month of fasting observed by Muslims.

But in the days that followed, Ms Sabir felt she could be doing more for those living out on the streets.

The mum-of-four said: "All this food gets cooked during Ramadan, ready for us to eat after the sun has set.

"But there would always be so much left over, so I began taking it round to people that were homeless.

"During Ramadan because you fast during the day, you really understand what it feels like to experience hunger.

"Afterwards I wanted to keep doing something and that is when I was just overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity shown by the community."

Ms Sabir rallied a team of volunteers together, creating the Oxford Homeless Project, which provides a fortnightly lunch on Mondays.

Meals are cooked, served and enjoyed with at least 50 homeless people.

The Asian Cultural Centre, off Manzil Way in East Oxford, where the lunches are held, generously gave the project the rooms for free.

On Monday a celebration from 12 noon will be held to thank residents for their generosity and to bring the community together.

Ms Sabir added: "One of the main goals of the project is to also dispel prejudices and stereotypes people may have about those who are homeless.

"We want to show others that they are people just like us, who deserve love and respect and need a bit of time and attention.

"Over the years I have had people who have had their perceptions transformed, which is just wonderful.

"We want everyone to come on Monday, it is an open door policy, if you want to bring a chair and a dish please do."

But homelessness in the city remains a growing problem and over the years Ms Sabir said she has only seen it get worse.

She added: "There are more and more people who are homeless in the city and we are letting them down.

"Clearly not enough is being done, the day when there is not a single homeless person on the streets is the day when we have done right by them.

"If I could I would have a building, a sanctuary for them to be able to come to."