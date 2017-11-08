A CITY council affordable housing development in Cowley and the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies were among the winners at the Oxford Preservation Trust Awards.

More than 200 people attended the ceremony at St Catherine’s College on Tuesday to mark the 40th anniversary of the awards.

The residential development, brought forward by housing association GreenSquareGroup and the city council, at Barns Place in Cowley, which includes some affordable housing and community rooms on the ground floor, was awarded one of seven coveted plaques.

Operation director at GreenSquare Group, Andrew Smith, said: ““We are absolutely thrilled with the award – it’s a great scheme for Oxford with 50 per cent social housing and the profits from the private flats going back into other housing schemes.

“It’s great to be recognised.”

The Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies, which contains an auditorium, a three-floor library, dining hall and mosque, in Marston Road, also won in the New Building category.

A third plaque was given to the The Sultan Nazrin Shah Centre at Worcester College, officially opened by the Duchess of Cornwall last month.

The restoration of Corpus Christi Chapel and the refurbishment of Jesus College dining hall won plaques in the Building Conservation category.

The two winners in the Small Project category were the Swailes Suite flats in Upper Fisher Road and Hythe Bridge Street and accessibility improvements at Rhodes House.