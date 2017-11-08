CONVERTED buses may be the next innovative step to manage homelessness in Oxford, according to a campaigning group.

Homes4All said it is looking into how double-decker buses may be renovated and turned into mobile homeless shelters, modelled on a similar project based in Reading.

Oxford's Green Party has backed the ‘immensely exciting’ plan and said it will look to secure funding and volunteers to convert buses.

Deborah Robson-Grey, of Homes4All, said: "The levels of rough sleeping in Oxford are heartbreaking to witness, but there are solutions out there that can help.

“Converting old buses into mobile homeless shelters has been a big success in Reading and elsewhere this year and we can see it working here in Oxford."

The leader of the Green Party group on Oxford City Council, David Thomas, said: "This project is immensely exciting and it couldn't be coming at a better time. Not only could it provide vital accommodation just as winter sets it but the homeless community themselves will play a key role in refurbishing and managing the buses. Everyone in Oxford should be getting behind this project to make it a success."

It is thought the city's homeless population is increasing by as many as 25 people a week.

Michael Longsmith, the founder and chief executive of The Ark project in Reading, said his initiative helps everyone, regardless of where they are from.

But it operates a strict no drugs and alcohol rule and asks people to commit to long-term change rather than simply providing them with a bed for a few nights.

He said simply giving shelter to homeless people without any support – many of whom might have drug or alcohol issues – was counterproductive and labelled some hostels ‘cesspools’, where drugs and drink are rife.

Mr Longsmith said: “My advice to Oxford is: what do you want to do? Do you want to create another cesspool or create your own place?

"If you’re an addict and got a bed at night, you’re kicked out at 8am and (homeless people can be) back on alcohol and drugs (during the day) and back in their bed at nine o’clock at night.”

Oxford City Council’s board member for housing Councillor Mike Rowley said he welcomed the proposal - as long as it was managed properly.

Mr Rowley added: “What is essential is that these solutions are properly resourced to address the complex needs of people - many with drug or alcohol dependency and mental health issues – and provide a safe environment, as well as offering shelter. That is why we are working in partnership with a wide range of organisations to tackle homelessness.

"At the moment there is a lack of provision of emergency winter accommodation across the county outside Oxford – and it may be that this sort of mobile provision could be particularly effective.

For more information subscribe to the Homes4All Facebook page or email Homes4AllOxford@outlook.com