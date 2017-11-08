OXFORD MAGISTRATES

JOSHUA CHAMPION, 21, of Field Avenue, Oxford, admitted possessing a class B drug – cannabis – in Lay Avenue, Berinsfield, Wallingford, on April 4. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER HEDLAND, 18, of Margaret Road, Oxford, admitted possessing a kitchen knife in Oxford city centre on September 22. Ordered to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work in the next 12 months and to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

SIMON TALBOT, 26, of Liddell Road, Oxford, admitted destroying a window of unknown value in Mortimer Drive, Oxford, on September 17 and of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence in Mortimer Drive on the same date. Also admitted racially aggravated harassment towards a police officer at the John Radcliffe Hospital on the same date and failing to provide a specimen for analysis as required as the driver of a vehicle being investigated on suspicion of committing an offence. Ordered to take part in drug rehabilitation activity for six months and to pay a total of £200 compensation.

DEBORAH FRAY, 49, of Hean Close, Abingdon, admitted failing to inform Vale of White Horse District Council of a change of circumstances which she knew affected her entitlement to housing benefit on October 3, 2016. Fined £150 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

ROGER RADBURN, 42, of Trinity Road, Oxford, admitted stealing six bottles of perfume worth £299.85 from Boots in Oxford on October 23.Jailed for 12 weeks and ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

SAMANTHA CRANSTON, 50, of Croft Road, Marston, convicted of failing to ensure her daughter was attending school regularly between February 20 and May 24. Admitting committing a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order. Ordered to carry out 40 hours of work within the next 12 months and to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £200 costs.

KIEREN HAMMOND, 18, of Park View Roa, Witney, admitted driving without due care and attention in High Street, Witney, on March 26. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with five points.

NIGEL HUNT, 24, of Fir Tree Close, Southmoor, Abingdon, convicted of failing to comply with a traffic signal in Abingdon Road, Oxford, on May 24. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £8 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

STEVEN JOHN, 55, of Elm Drive, Garsington, convicted of speeing at 52mph in a 30mph zone on the A415 Abingdon Road on August 12. Fined £150 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

CALLUM KENWARD, 21, of Moley Gardens, Wantage, convicted of driving without insurance in Foxhall Road, Didcot, on September 11 and driving without a licence in the same road on the same date. Fined a total of £880 and ordered to pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

DENIS KOUASSI, 55, of Churchill Road, Didcot, convicted of driving without a licence in Western Drive, Didcot, on July 17. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

MARK MITCHELL, 52, of Wytham View, Eynsham, convicted of speeding in a 30mph zone in Wheatley Road, Garsington, on May 25. Fined £220 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

TIMOTHY WEST, 47, of Park End, Wallingford Road, North Moreton, admitted speeding at 35mph zone in a 30mph zone in Woodstock Road, Oxford, on June 4. Fined £500 and banned from driving or holding a licence for six months.

SALVATORE DE MICCO, 29, of Mill Lane, Chalgrove, admitted speeding at 52mph in a 30mph zone in Thame Road, Little Milton, on May 6. Also convicted of speeding at 55mph in a 30mph zone in Thame Road, Little Milton, on May 13 and speeding at 57mph in a 30mph zone in the same road on May 7. Fined £440 and ordered to pay a £44 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving or holding a licence for three months.

BANBURY MAGISTRATES

ROBERT ZASANDA, 26, of no fixed abode, admitted stealing alcohol worth £33.97 from The Co-operative on Octboer 2. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £45 costs.

RODD SHAYLER, 26, of Raymond Road, Bicester, admitted failing without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order. Fined £50.

LUCIANO DO NASCINENTO SOLVALAGEM, 37, of Fern Hill Road, Oxford, admitted failing to surrender to custody at Oxford Magistrates' Court on June 30. Fined £50 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge.

JAMIE PARKER, 41, of Marlborough Road, Banbury, admitted three counts of fraud by false representation in Banbury. The first count was between February 21, 2016 and June 5, 2016, the second was between June 4, 2016 and June 6, 2016 and the third was between June 4 2016 and June 6, 2016. Discharged conditionally for 12 months and ordered to pay a total of £218.90 compensation and £50 costs.

CHIGA AFRII, 49, of The Old Pound, Wotton, Abingdon, admitted speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone in Lamborough Hill, Wootton, on July 4. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with three points.

SIMON HARRIS, 43, of Colwell Drive, Witney, admitted driving without insurance in Ducklington Lane, Witney, on March 27. Fined £300 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving or holding a licence for six months.