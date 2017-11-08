A CHARTER for safer cycling in Oxford inspired by the death of a city cyclist will be launched tonight.

The Claudia charter will be unveiled at the Tap Social Movement brewery on the Curtis Industrial Estate, off Botley Road.

Residents of Oxford have been invited to attend the ceremony between 5.30pm and 7.30pm, close to the point where Claudia Comberti died on Botley Road on May 9.

An inquest on Thursday concluded that the 31-year-old geography PhD student at Oxford University died an accidental death after her foot slipped off one of her pedals.