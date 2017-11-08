A MAN has been jailed for breaking the arm of a 14-week-old baby in an assault in Banbury.

A jury at Oxford Crown Court unanimously found Tyrone Harbour guilty of the attack and sentenced him to eight years in prison.

The court heard how 24-year-old of Windmill Road, Hemel Hempstead, assaulted the baby at a property in Banbury on November 16, 2015.

The baby was left with a fractured arm and multiple bruises.

Harbour was found guilty on August 25 of one count of GBH with intent and one account of assault occasioning ABH, before being sentenced on Tuesday.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Steven Gilks of the Child Abuse Investigation Unit said: "Tyrone Harbour has been convicted of causing serious and harmful injuries to a baby.

"He has not accepted any responsibility for what he has done and only he knows the reason why he assaulted a 14-week-old baby.

"He is a risk to the public, and will now have time to reflect upon his actions in prison."