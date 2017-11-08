A FORMER commander of the International Space Station is to touch down in Oxford.

US Astronaut Scott Kelly, who holds the record holder for the most consecutive days spent in space, will meet fans and talk about his adventures at the Said Business School on Thursday, November 24.

A veteran of four space flights, Mr Kelly also took part in ‘The One-Year Mission’ – a year-long scientific research project to study the health effects of long term space flight on the human body.

At the event, being hosted by education charity Science Oxford, he will be in conversation with broadcaster Dallas Campbell.

The event is sold out, but see the Oxford Mail for a report.