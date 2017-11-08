THE FATHER and son behind a car dealership that sold motors to the people of Cowley for more than 40 years have reflected on the business's long history as it finally shut its doors.

Swan Motor Centre opened in August 1973, after owner Colin Mutton took out a loan of £500 against his mortgage.

He said: "My son Joel was still small at the time so it was a risk but I'd run a garage and knew what was needed.

"The seventies was a good time to be selling cars and I built up a reputation for providing a personal service."

This was carried on by Mr Mutton's son Joel, who joined his father selling cars at Swan Motor Centre when he left school in 1985, though he revealed he got his first taste for the business much earlier.

He said: "I actually sold my first car when I was 10-years-old. I remember it was a Skoda and I got in and turned the key to show some old man the car.

"I've really enjoyed it over the years and most of the time the cars would sell themselves."

His father added: "There have been times when my son was selling the first car to the grandchildren of people I sold to when they were young. Others I have sold 20 cars to over the years."

However, Mr Mutton said changes over time had made the Between Towns Road business harder to make profitable.

The 76-year-old explained: "There are so many rules and charges these days that make it harder for independent car dealers to operate. It isn't the same as it used to be and the focus has definitely shifted towards bigger chains."

There has been no shortage of star power at the car dealership over the years, starting with Oxford United striker Hugh Curran, who officially opened Swan Motor Centre and gave away free signed pictures of himself to customers.

This has continued into the 21st century and one of the pair's most notable customer's was Minder star Dennis Waterman, who turned up at the forecourt in 2005 looking for a new car after being recommended by a friend.

Joel Mutton said: "I was hoping he was looking for something exciting but he ended up buying a Subaru Jeep with a section for his dog in the back. We did go to the pub next door afterwards though which was really special and as close to used-cars salesman Arthur Daley as we'll likely get."

The car dealership is set to be demolished on Monday by developer Watkin Jones to make way for 144 new student flats following the granting of planning permission in August.

He said: "We've been approached quite a few times over the past 10 years to sell the land and finally decided now was the time."

His son added: "It had stopped being fun and it seemed like now was the time to go out on a high."