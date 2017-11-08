A RECORD breaking football manager could be in the running for a Premier League job, according to a leading bookmakers.

Last week the Oxford Mail reported Oxford United fan Seb Keenan had broken the world record for the longest ever game played on PC game Football Manager – after clocking up 170 seasons with some of the world’s most successful clubs and the U's.

Now he has been listed alongside favourites to become the next Everton and Sunderland manager by Sky Bet.

While Sam Allardyce or Sean Dyche seem eminently more likely to become the next Everton boss – priced at 1/3 or 6/1 by Sky Bet respectively – Mr Keenan is marked as 2000/1 to get that role.

He is seen as a more likely prospect to be appointed by Sunderland at 1000/1, listed alongside former Real Madrid defender Aitor Karanka and former Black Cats boss Peter Reid.

Mr Keenan, who is originally from Stonesfield and now living in London, said: “I might have to send my Football Manager CV over to see if I can make some progress with it.”

Sky Bet spokesman Sandro Di Michele said: “When we saw Sunderland were on the lookout for an experienced manager, we thought who better than Seb, whose virtual career spans 170 years!

“We admit it’s a longshot, but there’s still not a standout favourite in the market, with Aitor Karanka at 7/4, so we think Seb should send in his CV and see how it goes.”