SANTAS strolled the streets, cycled and even served shoppers in Oxford city centre.

The bright red costumes and white beards were donned on Saturday by dozens eager to raise awareness about children’s and young adults’ hospice Helen & Douglas House.

The East Oxford charity’s annual fundraising event, Santa's on the Run, will take place on Sunday, December 10.

Pre-festive Santa fun took place throughout the day, including 37th Oxford Scout Group Santas in Broad Street, Santas at the Helen & Douglas House shops in Headington and Rose Hill, Helen & Douglas house delivery Santas – representatives from the Cowley Road Condors who took to the cycle lanes in Oxford dressed in Santa gear – Santas at Oxford’s railway station and staff from shops in Broad Street wearing Santa hats.

Hannah Barrett, events fundraising manager for Helen & Douglas House, said: "We wanted to add some ‘Ho, Ho, Ho’ to the experience of Oxford’s residents and visitors on the November 4.

"The aim was to get as many people as possible to sign up for the Santa Run in December, to raise vital funds for the charity caring for children and young adults with terminal illness."

The seasonal three-and-a-half kilometre fun run starts in Broad Street and goes through University Parks.

Sign up for the run now at hdh.org.uk.