OXFORDSHIRE'S very own television antiques expert Charlie Ross has swapped auctions for audio as he prepares to star in a Christmas charity single.

Bargain Hunt's Mr Ross, from Bucknell near Bicester, will be taking on the role as one of 'three wise men' to join colleague Charles Hanson for the festive fundraiser.

Also taking part in the Christmas single will be fellow television auctioneers Philip Serrell and James Braxton who regularly appear on Bargain Hunt, Antiques Road Trip and Flog It!

By putting down the gavel and picking up the headphones, the foursome are hoping to top the charts for Children in Need and Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Mr Hanson, who owns Hanson's Auctioneers in Derbyshire, said he chose 'three wise men' after a record producer in London contacted him with the idea.

The auctioneer added that he, Mr Ross and Mr Serrell, from Kidderminster in Worcestershire, and Mr Braxton, from East Sussex, have yet to decide on a name for their group.

Their fans on social media have so far suggested The Four Tenners and Gavel Geezers as possible titles.

The song is under wraps until its release on iTunes in early December.

Mr Hanson, whose only previous experience with music involved hiding in a barn as a 10-year-old to get out of piano lessons, said making the record was 'great fun'.

He added: "All we want to do is produce a bit of priceless Christmas fun and raise some money for a good cause.

"Before we're going, going, gone we might just make a mark for charity and bring a bit of festive spirit and sparkle into people's lives."