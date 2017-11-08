VETERANS, armed forces personnel, councillors and the Bishop of Oxford will gather in St Giles' for the Remembrance Sunday parade and service.

Those taking part in the parade will assemble at the junction with Beaumont Street before marching along St Giles' to the war memorial at 10.30am, before the service starts at 10.40am.

Hundreds of people will gather for the service, and wreath laying and a two-minute silence will follow at 11am.

The service will be conducted by the Very Rev Robert Wilkes, city rector, along with the Rt Rev Steven Croft, Bishop of Oxford, Penny Faust of the Jewish community, Jawaid Malik, JP of the Muslim community, Chinta Kallie of the Hindu community, Davinder Singh of the Sikh community, John White of Humanists UK and Prof Paul Fiddes of the Baptist Church.

Jim Lewendon, President of the Oxford City Group of the Royal British Legion, who will read The Exhortation, said: "We would like to see as many people as possible gathering to remember the fallen from previous conflicts and to support current servicemen and their families."

Poppy Appeal sellers, including Mr Lewendon, have been out in force across the county for the RBL.

Also in attendance in St Giles' will be Lord Lieutenant of Oxfordshire Tim Stevenson, Oxford's Lord Mayor Jean Fooks, and representatives from Oxford University, Oxford Brookes University, Oxfordshire County Council, Thames Valley Police, Oxfordshire Fire Service, the Royal British Legion, Help for Heroes and Oxford’s twin cities from Leiden and Bonn.

St Giles' will be closed from 12.01am to 2pm and parking will be suspended, with road closures in surrounding streets.

On Saturday, Armistice Day, there will be a short service from 10.45am at Oxford Town Hall.

Hundreds of people will also come together in Botley to pay their respects on Remembrance Sunday.

North Hinksey Parish Council is organising the annual service of remembrance in the Commonwealth War Graves Commission cemetery.

Following the two-minute silence at 11am, wreaths will be laid at the Stone of Remembrance and residents are invited to bring their own tributes.

Remembrance services will also be held in towns across Oxfordshire.

In Abingdon, town councillors, along with representatives from the Royal British Legion, armed forces, clubs and societies will meet for a Remembrance service at St Helen’s Church, East St Helen Street at 10am on Sunday.

After the service, members of the congregation will make their way to the war memorial to join the Act of Remembrance at 11am, where a ceremony and the laying of wreaths take place.

On Armistice Day a simple act of remembrance is also expected to take place at the war memorial at 11am.

In Didcot on Armistice Day there will be a gathering just before 11am at the war memorial near the civic hall, where a two-minute silence will be observed.

The following day the Remembrance service and parade will start at 3pm at the war memorial.

For those who want to take part in the parade, the assembly point will be at at Edinburgh Drive Car Park at 2.30pm.

In Wallingford a Remembrance service will be held in the Market Place on Sunday at 10.45am.

In Wantage, councillors and Royal British Legion members will hold a two-minute silence in the Victoria Cross Gallery forecourt at 11am on Saturday.

On Sunday, officials will meet with local cadets and Wantage Silver Band at the Beacon on Portway at 10.45am.

The group will then march along Portway, Newbury Street and Church Street to the parish church where wreaths will be laid at the war memorial.

This will be followed by the usual church service, then the cadets, band and councillors will march around the Market Place and back to the Beacon.

In Grove a service will be held on Sunday at 10am at the Parish Church of St John the Baptist in Main Street.

A second service will be held at Grove Cemetery at 2.30pm.

Faringdon and District Royal British Legion will hold a short ceremony and two-minute silence at the town's war memorial at 11 am on Armistice Day.

Then on Sunday a church service at All Saints church at 10am will be followed by wreath laying at the war memorial at 10.45am.

In Witney on Sunday people will start to gather in the town centre from 10.15am and a parade will move from High Street to the war memorial at about 10.45am, ready for the service.

In Chipping Norton on Sunday there will be a parade starting near Sainsbury's in Market Street at 10.30am, heading to St Mary's Church.

In Bicester on Sunday a service will be held from 10.30am from St Edburg's Church.

And in Banbury on Sunday a service will take place at St Mary's at 11am followed by a wreath-laying ceremony.