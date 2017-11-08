SOLDIERS who died in the two world wars will be remembered at a special Armistice Day ceremony.

On Saturday the Turning the Pages ceremony will take place at Christ Church Cathedral in St Aldate’s, Oxford, starting at 11am.

Names of soldiers from the Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire Light Infantry and The Queen’s Own Oxfordshire Hussars will be read out.

The tradition was started by Colonel Richard Hill, a former officer with the Royal Green Jackets, and after he died he passed the responsibility to Colonel Mike Vince MBE.

Ceremonies are held several times a year and a page from the Book of Remembrance is turned in its glass case when the names are read out.

The ceremonies are regularly attended by past and present members of the Armed Forces.

Brigadier Robin Draper, president of the Oxford branch of the Royal Green Jackets Association, said: “We would like as many people as possible to attend the ceremony.”