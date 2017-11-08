A DRIVER who was stopped for speeding at more than 140mph was then found to be high.

Thames Valley Police roads team pulled the idiotic motorist over on the M40 yesterday.

When officers tested him for illegal substances they found he had cannabis in his system.

The driver was taken into custody, and the roads team posted a tongue-in-cheek tweet with the hashtag #RoomForOne

Driver stopped after driving in excess of 140mph on #M40 & then fails a @DrugWipeUK with cannabis detected. #RoomForOne #5996 pic.twitter.com/uzRwQhgq2O — TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) November 7, 2017

Under new drug laws introduced in 2015, it is illegal to have more than two micrograms of delta-9-tetrahydrocannibinol, or THC (the active compound found in cannabis), per 100ml of blood.