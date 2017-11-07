THE animal lovers in the Oxford Mail Camera Club are definitely going through a purple patch.

After yesterday's exquisite kingfisher captured by Ian Jones at Bicester comes this superb sunset swan snapped by Becca Collacott.

Becca, who lives in Abingdon, took the perfect, placid picture not too far from her home at Radley Lakes last Wednesday evening.

Sharing the snap on the camera club Facebook page she said: "I must admit – I’m pretty chuffed with it."

This serene scene is a tribute to the nature lovers who, from 2005 to 2008, campaigned vigorously to stop the lakes being filled with ash from Didcot Power Station.

Out of that campaign was formed the Friends of Radley Lakes, who now look after the nature haven and hold regular wildlife talks.

Find out more about the group and the lakes themselves at radleylakes.org.uk