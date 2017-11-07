WESTGATE shoppers glancing across to Bonn Square spotted a collection of colourful bras suspended in the air.

The bras were put on display by radio station Jack FM to remind people about Breast Cancer Awareness Month, run by major breast cancer charities last month to encourage people to support fundraising initiatives.

The bras went up at the end of last week have now been taken down and donated to Abingdon-based charity Against Breast Cancer.

A spokesman for Jack FM said: "We realise it'd be weird to keep hundreds of old bras at the Jack studios.

"So now they've been taken down from the city centre, we'll be passing them to the chaps and chapesses at Against Breast Cancer.

"They'll chuck the bras to countries that'll give them a new lease of life – like Togo, Ghana and Kenya, where bras are too expensive to produce locally.

"It'll also help fund the research Against Breast Cancer do – like working to find a vaccine against breast cancer and looking at ways to increase the survival rate of women and men who have the disease."

Against Breast Cancer, based in Abingdon, was founded by Dr Anthony Leathem and his wife Patricia.

The charity funds pioneering research into new treatments, tools for earlier diagnosis and advice to reduce the risk of recurrence and secondary spread.

Working with expert scientists, the charity aims to increase the survival rates of all breast cancer patients and, ultimately, discover a vaccine against breast cancer.