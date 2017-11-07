AN ARRAY of treasure discovered on land throughout Oxfordshire was brought before a coroner yesterday.

The items that were the subject to treasure inquests at Oxford Coroner’s Court yesterday afternoon included rapier fragments from the Middle Bronze Age and a 13th century gold seal matrix.

They were discovered by treasure hunters with metal detectors in areas including Epwell, Clanfield, Radcot and Bix.

The golden matrix which was inscribed with the image of a woman’s face, was discovered in December 2015 in Epwell by Andrew Hicks.

It was said to be in ‘exceptional condition’.

The item, which included jasper and marble, was declared as treasure by coroner Daren Salter.

Another item to be brought before Mr Salter was was a Medieval silver gilt brooch in the form of interlinked serpents discovered in Clanfield by Alison Harrington.

Again, this item is believed to date back to the 13th century and the piece was deemed to be treasure by Mr Salter.

Middle Bronze Age rapier fragments found in Grafton and Radcot and unknown Middle Bronze Age fragments unearthed in Bix were also branded treasure.

Now, is a museum is interested in the treasure, the Treasure Valuation Committee will value the items and work out who is entitled to a share.