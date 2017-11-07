FIREWALKERS will brave the heat to overcome their fears and raise money for three Oxford-based charities.

Brave fundraisers have been urged to put mind over matter and take part in the firewalk fundraising challenge on Saturday.

Sobell House hospice, Maggie's Oxford Centre, and SeeSaw, all based in Headington, organised the event, recruiting 30 volunteers to take part in the walk at the Oxford Rugby Club in South Hinksey Lane.

The three organisations all work together on a regular basis, as many people use all three services when going through a difficult time.

Sobell House hospice offers end of life care, Maggie’s Oxford Centre provides practical, emotional and social support for people with cancer and their family and friends, while SeeSaw supports bereaved children.

Libby Aley, Pip Dingle and Jane Elliot, who all represent the charities involved said: “We are really looking forward to it – it’s similar to a fireworks evening, but with some of our wonderful supporters taking on the ultimate challenge – a firewalk.

"We hope lots of people will come along to enjoy it, and in turn, support three closely-linked charities which provide vital support across Oxfordshire.

The event will be overseen by George Swift, aka ‘The Mindful Mechanic’ from Bigger Brighter, Bolder, an organisation that sets up motivational talks.

Mr Swift will motivate the walkers and gear them up to trek across the glowing coals.

Alongside the firewalk there will be a night of entertainment for both those taking part and their supporters.

There will be a bar, hot food, drinks, dessert, and glow sticks along with live music and dancing.

Ms Dingle, centre fundraising manager from Maggie’s Oxford Centre, added: “It’s really exciting to be working in partnership and bringing together supporters from Sobell House, Maggie’s and SeeSaw.

"Each person taking on the firewalk has a target of £125, which will go directly to their charity of choice.

"So the event will be helping to provide end of life care at Sobell House, support for people with cancer and their family and friends at Maggie’s and grief support for children and young people at SeeSaw.”

“We hope that by working together, we will raise more funds for three local worthy causes – and it’s great event for everyone to enjoy too."

Ms Aley from Sobell House said: "It’s been a privilege to work alongside Maggie’s and SeeSaw and we want people to support our brave participants.

"It is a fab opportunity for people to get together and raise vital funds for three amazing Oxfordshire charities.

"We are excited to have our loyal supporters ‘The Didcot Divas’ performing on the night – one of whom will also daringly take part in the firewalk."

The fire will be lit at 5.30pm and the walk will start at 7.30pm. For more details visit sobellhouse.org/news-and-events/events/firewalk