A MAN who admitted flytipping twice in Oxfordshire in one day has been sentenced to eight weeks in prison.

Paul Tidbury, 29, of Burchell Road, Newbury, pleaded guilty to both counts at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Friday, November 3.

The district judge heard how, on October 4, 2016, a PCSO watched Tidbury dumping building sand in East Challow at the site of the former Challow Country Club.

Police stopped the vehicle used to dump the rubbish, a white transit van, later that day in Wantage.

Officers then received a report of a flytip off Bury Lane, near Chilton, which was caught on CCTV set up by a landowner after repeated flytipping problems.

The footage showed the same van being used to dump similar rubbish.

Details of the second case were then passed to Vale of White Horse District Council to investigate.

In an interview under caution Tidbury confirmed that he was the person seen in the CCTV footage and admitted dumping some of the material found at the site.

Following a number of adjournments, Tidbury finally appeared in court on Friday, November 3, when he was sentenced to eight weeks in prison for each offence, to be served concurrently.

He was also ordered to pay £200 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

This was the first time that someone has been jailed for fly-tipping in the Vale of White Horse.

Vale cabinet member for environmental health Elaine Ware said: "Fly-tipping is a serious crime which costs significant public money to clean up and investigate.

"This deliberate act spoils many rural areas and is potentially dangerous for any person or animal who comes into contact with it.

"We work very hard to tackle fly-tipping and will not hesitate to prosecute anyone we suspect is committing this crime.

"I also urge people to keep an eye out and report fly-tips and anyone they believe might be involved with illegally dumping rubbish."

If you suspect that someone is involved with fly-tipping please contact 01235 422403.