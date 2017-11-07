A BRITISH woman jailed in Iran has family members living in Oxfordshire, it emerged last night.

A row broke out after Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said last week that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was training journalists in Iran at the time of her arrest last year, something her employer and her family insist is incorrect.

Speaking in the Commons Liberal Democrat MP for Oxford West and Abingdon Layla Moran said two of her constituents were family members of Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

She said of Mr Johnson: “The family has been worried sick by his irresponsible comments.

“On a human level is the Foreign Secretary at all sorry for the rollercoaster of emotions he has caused Nazanin and her family this week, and could he at least apologise to them today?”

Mr Johnson replied: “Of course I’m sorry if any words of mine have been so taken out of context and so misconstrued as to cause any kind of anxiety for the family of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, of course I am.

“But the most important thing is that I don’t believe, and I have this from the Iranians themselves, that those words had any impact on the judicial process.”

Anneliese Dodds, Labour MP for Oxford East, also called for an apology from Mr Johnson, the former Conservative MP for Henley.

But he said ‘the mistake, the error, the fault’ lay with the Iranian authorities.