THE PUBLIC have voted for their ‘Purr Minister’ and taking the title is Banbury MP Victoria Prentis’ cat Midnight.

Going up against other cats belonging the MPs, the public voted the black feline their favourite.

Ms Prentis said: “I am thrilled that Midnight’s dedication to the campaign has paid off.

“I know he will get to work implementing his ‘manifursto’ commitments straightaway - finding good homes for all rescue cats living in temporary accommodation is top priority.”