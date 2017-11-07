IRISH pub O'Neill's in Oxford has a craic-ing new look following a major refurbishment.

Following the revamp, the George Street bar now has a completely new-look interior, as well as a refreshed menu which includes freshly-baked pizzas, along with an extensive craft beer and cider range.

The pub reopened last week following a two-week overhaul.

Owners Mitchells & Butlers will not say exactly how much has been spent but confirmed it was a 'significant investment'.

General manager Eamon O’Sullivan, said: "It’s been fantastic seeing the pub come together over the past couple of weeks.

"We can’t wait to welcome everyone back and see their reaction over the coming days.

"There have been some big changes and we’re confident they will go down well with the people of Oxford.

“Being located in the heart of the city and minutes from the Westgate Centre, our pub is the perfect spot to get together with friends, family or colleagues.

"Whether it’s to relax after a hard days' shopping, over some good food, or a place to enjoy a catch-up with friends in a welcoming atmosphere, the new look O’Neill’s is the place to go.

“Along with the improved menu we have a fantastic selection of drinks, including our new range of craft beers and ciders.

"Plus we’ve always been known for live sport, and our brand-new HD video wall will really provide a wow factor when watching the big game."

The revamped O’Neill’s now offers an entirely new food menu for visitors to enjoy with their Guinness.

Guests can tuck into freshly made stone-baked pizzas, 21-day aged steaks,‘low and slow’ meat and rib options, as well as mix and match tapas including mushrooms, pulled brisket croquettes and buttermilk boneless chicken pieces.

Mr O'Sullivan added that five new jobs have been created.