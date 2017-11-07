FOR a bird which is coloured azure blue and bright orange, kingfishers can be surprisingly good at hiding in the English countryside.

This one, however, has been captured on the perfect plain background, making his vivid iridescent coat come bursting beautifully into life.

The perfect picture was taken by Oxford Mail Camera Club member Ian Jones at a pond in Langford village near Bicester.

Mr Jones shared the photo on the camera club Facebook page this week and, not surprisingly, he was bombarded with praise from fellow photographers.

Common across England, kingfishers are usually found near open bodies of water, flying low over ponds and lakes hunting for fish.

Threats to the native population include habitat destruction, pollution and predation by house cats. The oldest kingfisher ever recorded was seven-and-a-half.