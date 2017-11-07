THE final piece of the puzzle is now in place for an award-winning company after its innovative product was praised by toy lovers.

Bicester-based company Ravensburger, is scooping up awards for its latest puzzle, the Graffiti Sneaker 3D Puzzle, which triumphed in numerous categories at a variety of different toy awards.

Product manager Sarah Stevens is pictured here with the finished puzzle.

Marketing coordinator for the company Cornee Marlow said: “We are really thrilled that our Sneaker 3D Puzzle has been so well received by the judging children and adults alike.

“What is really nice about these 3D puzzles is that they look stylish, and are very practical too.

“Once completed, you can display your Sneaker 3D Puzzle as a room accessory, or use it as a cool way to tidy away stationery on your desk.”

Already the puzzle has won prizes at the Made for Mums Toy Awards, Primary Teacher Awards, the Good Toy Guide, Toy Fair Best New Toys, Right Start Best Toy Awards and the Loved By Parents Awards.

Looking ahead, the company based in Howes Lane is hoping for further success with its newly released American Flag 3D Puzzle as more award ceremonies are just around the corner.

Along with the Graffiti Sneaker and American flag designs, there is also a Despicable Me 3 version available for Minion fans.

Next year the company will also be releasing new designs of the sneaker puzzle.