AN exclusive club for the rich and famous in West Oxfordshire is set to expand.

Great Tew’s Soho Farmhouse – attended by stars including Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne and model Poppy Delevigne – will build 10 ‘pods’ which will house an extra 40 guest bedrooms, as well as a further 10 guest cottages.

The plans were approved on Monday by West Oxfordshire District Council’s uplands planning committee – despite concerns relating to traffic in the area.

Resident Jan Godfrey, of Brize Norton, summarised the objections of those nearby, warning: “This expansion will increase traffic on small country lanes leading to the entrance of Soho Farmhouse, making the surrounding area busy and dangerous for local people in this very rural and quiet location.”

Great Tew Parish Meeting had previously raised concerns about people from outside the village driving at high speeds when heading to the club, and urged Soho Farmhouse to do more to keep its visitors in check.

Both the parish meeting and Soho Farmhouse will be contacting Oxfordshire County Council with regards to the traffic issues – with a view of finding a way to encourage guests to take alternative routes to the club.

A spokesman from Soho House, the exclusive London club of which Soho Farmhouse is an offshoot, previously said they had been speaking with residents about the plans and had a 'great response' from most of the community.

The spokesman said that working with the community was important and that the club would be investing in and managing improvements.

The site currently includes 31 cabin buildings, a four-bedroom cottage and a seven-bedroom farm house.

Soho Farmhouse, which boasts dozens of cabins for its guests, offers a wide range of activities including tennis and surfboard yoga.

It is not known when work will begin on the expansion.