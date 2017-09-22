NEW starters at Botley Primary School have already been on a bear hunt, learnt about light and dark and grown in confidence as they settle into their first term.

Teacher of the Ladybird class Laura Jones said it was lovely to see her class develop in the few short months she has been teaching them.

She said: “It is great to see them coming out of their shells, they love being at school and they are eager to learn.

“The parents are also really happy which is brilliant too.”

This is Mrs Jones’ second year at the school in Elms Road and she said they have already been making headway on some explorations.

She said: “We have been reading the book ‘We are going on a bear hunt’ and we have been exploring the school grounds to see if we can find any and the children have made their own maps.

“Having just been bonfire night we are also exploring light and dark.”

The dragonfly class, taught by Holly Hallin and Anna Hallmark, also join the ladybirds as new starters.