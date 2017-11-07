EAGLE-EYED Twitter users believe they may have stumbled across the first clue for the 2017 John Lewis Christmas advert.

An account called 'Under the bed' has been created in the past 24 hours featuring a Furby-looking creature with huge eyes.

If it is the department store's new advert it will follow in the footsteps of love-struck penguins, trampolining pets and a thoughtful bear and hare.

And it is the first since John Lewis launched its new Oxford branch at Westgate, which opened last month.

But is it too early for Christmas adverts?

One Christmas advert which will definitely be airing tonight is Mark and Spencer's 2017 effort featuring Paddington the bear.

Taking four months to create, the 90-second ad called Paddington and the Christmas Visitor, will see the animated movie version of the duffle-coat-wearing bear inadvertently save Christmas for his neighbours.

M&S's global brand and marketing director, Rob Weston, said they wanted an ad that appealed to the whole family and that was 'fun' after a year packed with 'lots of unsettling news'.

"People are looking forward to escaping into the Christmas bubble, and our aim is to provide you with a story that is charming and leaves you feeling good at the end," he said.

The retail giant partnered with StudioCanal to bring to life this year's offering ahead of the release of the latest film, Paddington 2 on November 10.

The advert will be televised in full during the Pride of Britain awards on ITV this evening, Tuesday.