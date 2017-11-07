DIDCOT'S Performing Angels are 'ecstatic' after winning gold in a regional dance championships.

The girls, aged six to 10, came first in the South East Street Dance Championships this weekend.

They will now go on to compete in the nationals next year.

The troupe is made up of Grace Pitts, Jessica Pitts, Maddie Yardley, Lois Carter, Millie Noble, Holly and Emily Major, Tori Riley, Sophie Stevenson, Emily Belton and Libby Young.

Jennie Featherstone, who runs the stage school, said: "The girls are absolutely ecstatic, they have worked so hard and we are so proud of them.

"They can't wait to compete in the nationals next year."