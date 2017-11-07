RESIDENTS are fuming after their town was left without a post office for days.

People in Wallingford were expecting their new branch to open last Tuesday, the day after the old one at KP Stationers closed.

But this week the new office at 52 St Martin's Street was still being fitted out and the company was unable to say when it would open.

Swathi and Madhu Keesara, who are due to run the new branch, said they were frustrated by the delays and hoped they would be up and running as soon as possible.

Among those infuriated by the situation is the town's former postmaster, Ashley Kempson, who ran the town post office from 2007 until Monday.

He said: "I've been so disappointed about what's going on. It's not good for Wallingford, for the people of Wallingford, and every single retailer in Wallingford.

"What about all the old people who can't get their pensions now?

"They now have to travel to Didcot or Henley to get the same range of services. This is a massive thing.

"Why didn't they simply open the new post office before closing the old one?

"They've had so much time to put this right and it's not right."

Wallingford Post Office has led a slightly nomadic existence since 2007 when it spent a year in a temporary building in Goldsmiths Lane car park.

Mr Kempson then took over the post office in its old home, the former Martin's newspaper shop in St Martin's Street for two years until moving to KP Stationers in Market Place.

In May this year, the Post Office launched a public consultation about plans to move the branch to 52 St Martin's Street.

The company said the new premises would allow the branch to open seven days a week, with 14.5 additional opening hours each week.

It decided to go ahead with the move in July, but four months on it seems the final preparations have still not been made.

Mr Kempson said he understood the company was up against three separate problems causing delays – firstly that the wrong sort of phone line had been installed, secondly that had prevented the Post Office from setting up its computer system, and thirdly he said the Post Office and Royal Mail were in dispute over whether the new location was safe as a deposit/ collection point for Royal Mail drivers.

The Post Office was asked the reasons for the delays, and when the Wallingford branch was due to open.

Spokeswoman Sheila Tapster apologised for the delay and said: "We understand how important Post Office services are to the local community and we are working hard to resolve the telecommunications issues in order to open the branch as soon as possible."