THE RSPCA has appealed for information after a hamster was found with cigarette burns on his legs in Witney.

The injured hamster was found in Holford Road by a member of the public on Monday, October 30.

RSPCA inspector Andy Eddy said: "The hamster was in a very bad way with cigarette burns on both back legs, a chicken bone wedged in one cheek pouch and earth and stones wedged in the other.

"It’s horrendous to think that someone injured the hamster deliberately. There is simply no excuse for such extreme cruelty.

"Sadly the hamster died because of the severity of his injuries but we are very grateful to the member of the public who tried to save him by rushing him to a vet and thank them for their help and support."

Mr Eddy is now appealing to the public for any information which could help establish how the rodent came to be abandoned with such shocking injuries.

He added: "We would like to hear from anyone who can shed any light on what happened or how the hamster came to be dumped in such a terrible state. Anyone with information can call our appeal line on 0300 123 8018 and leave me a message."

The RSPCA urged anyone thinking of getting a hamster to research the care needed first.

For more information about pet care or the RSPCA's work visit rspca.org.uk