POLICE have appealed for help tracing a man who went missing while walking his dog in an Oxfordshire village yesterday.

Simon Blackham, aged 48, was at New Road, Kingham, near Chipping Norton, at around 5.45pm.

He was last seen about an hour later walking his dog in Station Road, Kingham, heading south out of the village.



Mr Blackham is white, slim, 5ft 10ins, has grey eyes, black/dark brown and grey hair in a Mohican style, long at the back.

He has a short stubble beard and is missing some teeth.



Mr Blackman also has a number of tattoos on his arms including tattoos of a skull, an eagle and crucifix.



He is with his dog, which is a large dog and possibly a breed of Ridgeback.



Sgt Kelly Collins, leading the search for Mr Blackman, said: "We are extremely concerned for Simon as this behaviour is completely out of character for him.



"We are appealing for anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts to contact us as a matter of urgency.



"We would particularly appeal to anyone who has been fishing overnight in the area as Simon is keen on fishing."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 1221 of November 6, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.