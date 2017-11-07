A MAN who went missing while walking his dog in an Oxfordshire village yesterday has been found.

Police appealed for help tracing Simon Blackham after the 48-year-old disappeared from New Road, Kingham, near Chipping Norton, at around 5.45pm.

He had last been seen about an hour later walking his dog in Station Road, Kingham, heading south out of the village.

Police have now confirmed Mr Blackham has been found "safe and well" and thanked the public for their help finding him.



Sgt Kelly Collins, who led the search for Mr Blackham, had said they were "extremely concerned" for him as his behaviour was out of character.







