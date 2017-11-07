A CAKE designer from Eynsham missed on top prize at the 'cake Oscars' but said she loved the experience of making the final.

Annie Relph, owner of bespoke wedding cake company Scattercake, was a finalist in the royal icing category of the Cake Masters Magazine Awards, the biggest awards in the industry.

Judges had to whittle down 65,000 entries from all over the world for the competition.

With about 800 people in attendance, the big night took place at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole on Saturday.

Ms Relph said: “I was really over the moon to be nominated and the event was fantastic.

"We call them the cake Oscars – up until they started doing them there was nothing of this scale.

“It was great fun and nice to meet all the other people.”

Ms Relph was competing in the royal icing category of the competition.

Royal icing, which is making a resurgence in popularity, is hard, white icing made from icing sugar and egg whites, typically used to decorate fruit cakes.

The Cake Masters Magazine Awards were first established in 2012 and are the longest running and largest in the industry.

Topping the royal icing category was Anikó Vargáné Orbán. For more informationgo to cakemastersawards.com