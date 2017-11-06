OXFORD City have been drawn to face Notts County in the Emirates FA Cup second round.

The tie at Meadow Lane, home to Kevin Nolan's Sky Bet League Two leaders, will be played between December 1-4.

Mark Jones’s men made the draw thanks to a 1-0 victory at Colchester United, which was one of the shocks in the weekend’s first round.

It is only the second time in the club’s history they have reached this stage, matching their previous best effort in the 1969/70 season.

Here's the moment City found out their FA Cup second round opponents ... pic.twitter.com/UgYArlRcBc — Jack Johnson (@OxMailJackJ) November 6, 2017

City’s campaign in the Cup started almost two months ago in the second qualifying round and they beat Whitehawk, Leiston and Bognor Regis Town to set up last weekend’s game in Essex.

The run has netted the club £42,500 in prize money.

It was the first time since 2011 the second round draw did not include Oxford United, who lost 2-0 at Port Vale last Friday.

FA CUP SECOND ROUND DRAW IN FULL