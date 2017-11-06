STAFF at riverside pub The Perch got a boost when they won praise from top chef Raymond Blanc for their steak and kidney pie.

At the weekend The Times rounded up the 30 best places for Sunday lunch, with top chefs revealing where they dined out for Sunday lunch.

Legendary French chef Raymond Blanc, the owner of Le Manoir aux Quat' Saisons in Great Milton, revealed he liked to pop in to The Perch in Binsey Lane, Oxford.

He said: "I love this 800-year-old pub, which used to be a regular haunt for artists of all sorts.

"Go for the steak and kidney suet crust pie with carrots."

The Grade II-listed pub was bought by Jon Ellse in 2013.

Acting manager Silvia Lara-Perea said staff were delighted that M. Blanc was a fan of the pie, which costs £16.95.

She said: "Raymond is an amazing chef so we are very proud that he has enjoyed one of our dishes – our chef Craig Thomson is also very pleased.

"Sunday lunch is our busiest service of the whole week – it's busy all day and staff are always very tired at the end of it.

"It's definitely advisable to book if you want to guarantee getting a table on Sunday."

Ms Lara-Perea, 35, from Oxford, added: "There is a team of about 20 to 30 staff and it's a great place to work."

She recommended the toffee and walnut with butterscotch sauce, honeycomb and vanilla ice cream, costing £6.50.

The Perch, once a favourite watering hole of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland author Lewis Carroll, was refurbished following a blaze in 2007.

The Magdalen Arms in Magdalen Road, East Oxford, was also picked out as a top place for Sunday lunch.

The Times review said: "If this sprawling Victorian pub's bare floorboards, mismatched wooden furniture and purple hues remind you of the acclaimed London gastropub The Anchor & Hope that's because it's under the same ownership.

"Sharing platters of Hereford rib of beef with all the trimmings hoisted shoulder height above the always-packed tables makes for an almost Tudor feast-like atmosphere.

"Punchy cocktails and a well-chosen wine list add to the fun."

Three courses cost about £25.

The Mason Arms in South Leigh, West Oxfordshire, was also picked out as a great venue for Sunday lunch.

The review said the traditional decor of the rural thatched pub was fused with modernist touches, including neon sculptures by artist Andy Doig.

It added: "The seasonal food includes ingredients from the surrounding fields and the pub's garden.

"Vegetarians are well catered for, with mains such as heritage carrots, polenta and carrot and truffle purée while traditionalists will love roast loin of pork with artichoke purée and duck-fat roasted potatoes."

Three courses cost £29.